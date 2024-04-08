Lok Sabha polls: 12 candidates in the fray in Thiruvananthapuram, 7 in Attingal

April 08, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram constituency has 12 candidates in the fray and Attingal, seven, for the Lok Sabha polls. The deadline for the withdrawal of nominations ended at 3 p.m. on Monday.

In the Thiruvananthapuram constituency Nishanth G. Raj, an independent candidate, withdrew his nomination. In Attingal, no nominations were withdrawn.

Candidates, party, symbol

The 12 candidates in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency are: Shashi Tharoor (INC) - Hand; Pannian Raveendran (CPI) - Sickle and paddy stalk; Rajeev Chandrasekhar (BJP) - Lotus; Adv. Rajendran (BSP) - Elephant; S. Mini (SUCI(Communist) - Battery torch; Chala Mohanan (Independent) - Autorickshaw; Shashi Kongapally (Independent) - Baby walker; Shaju Paliyode (Independent) - Coconut grove; Shine Lal M.P. (Independent) - Camera; M. S. Subi (Independent) - Batsman; Nandavanam Susheelan (Independent) - Television; and J. J. Russel (Independent) - Dish Antenna.

The candidates for the Attingal LS seat are: Adoor Prakash (INC) - Hand; V. Joy (CPI(M)) - Hammer, sickle and star; V. Muraleedharan (BJP) - Lotus; Surabhi S. (BSP) - Elephant; Prakash P. L. (Independent) - Lady’s finger; Prakash S. (Independent) - Air conditioner; and Santhosh K. (Independent) - Bangles.

