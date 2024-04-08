ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls: 12 candidates in the fray in Thiruvananthapuram, 7 in Attingal

April 08, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram constituency has 12 candidates in the fray and Attingal, seven, for the Lok Sabha polls. The deadline for the withdrawal of nominations ended at 3 p.m. on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Thiruvananthapuram constituency Nishanth G. Raj, an independent candidate, withdrew his nomination. In Attingal, no nominations were withdrawn.

Candidates, party, symbol

The 12 candidates in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency are: Shashi Tharoor (INC) - Hand; Pannian Raveendran (CPI) - Sickle and paddy stalk; Rajeev Chandrasekhar (BJP) - Lotus; Adv. Rajendran (BSP) - Elephant; S. Mini (SUCI(Communist) - Battery torch; Chala Mohanan (Independent) - Autorickshaw; Shashi Kongapally (Independent) - Baby walker; Shaju Paliyode (Independent) - Coconut grove; Shine Lal M.P. (Independent) - Camera; M. S. Subi (Independent) - Batsman; Nandavanam Susheelan (Independent) - Television; and J. J. Russel (Independent) - Dish Antenna.

The candidates for the Attingal LS seat are: Adoor Prakash (INC) - Hand; V. Joy (CPI(M)) - Hammer, sickle and star; V. Muraleedharan (BJP) - Lotus; Surabhi S. (BSP) - Elephant; Prakash P. L. (Independent) - Lady’s finger; Prakash S. (Independent) - Air conditioner; and Santhosh K. (Independent) - Bangles.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US