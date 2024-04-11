Lok Sabha poll | All the three rival fronts confident in Thrissur

April 11, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Thrissur

All the three fronts have expressed confidence in winning the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency in the coming election.

Attending a Face-to-Face programme organised by the Thrissur Press Club on Thursday, Jose Vallur, District Congress Committee president, K.V. Abdul Khader, Left Democratic Front district convener, and K.K. Aneesh Kumar, Bharatiya Janata Party district president, claimed advantage for their respective candidates.

“Political wave is favourable for the United Democratic Front in the State and its candidates will win with a thumping majority,” said Mr. Vallur.

“The Sangh Parivar forces, which have been ruling the country for the past 10 years, are leading India into the darkest phase. Peaceful coexistence has become impossible in the county when the Prime Minister himself has proved to be the biggest fundamentalist. The electoral bonds corruption, the largest scam the country has ever seen, has shocked the people,” Mr. Vallur said.

“The State government has failed in all sectors. The LDF has become a team looting the State. In Thrissur, the local economy has been destabilised. Cooperative banks, backbone of the rural economy, have become places to park black money,” he said.

“UDF candidate in the Thrissur constituency K. Muraleedharan is a troubleshooter in the front. His merit is an advantage for the UDF.” Mr. Vallur alleged a strong undercurrent between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in the election.

“Plurality is the essence of the country. No other government has posed such a threat to the secular fabric of the country like the Modi government,” said Mr. Khader.

Criticising the stance of the Congress in the electoral bond issue, he alleged that the Congress was no different from the BJP. It also shared the benefit of electoral bonds.

“The Congress has lost its credibility. Its 13 former Chief Ministers have joined the BJP. How can people trust the Congress,” he asked.

“The Congress remained mum when the Centre was choking the State financially. It did not react even when the Governor continued to torpedo the decisions of the elected government,” Mr. Khader added.

“V.S. Sunil Kumar, the LDF candidate in Thrissur, is a people’s leader who does not need any introduction. Visit of Prime Minister Modi for the third time to Thrissur shows that the NDA is scared,” he said.

“The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is going for the election with its progress report of the past 10 years,” said Mr. Aneesh Kumar.

“The county has developed as a world power under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The NDA government has implemented an array of welfare measures. The defence system of country also was strengthened under Modi’s rule,” he said.

The UDF and the LDF could not bring any development project for Thrissur. He repeated the claim of the BJP that there would be a central minister from Thrissur if Suresh Gopi emerged victorious in the election.

