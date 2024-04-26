GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | Polling kicks off at 7 a.m. in Kerala; mock polling progressing in booths

All booths in eight of Kerala’s 14 districts have been placed under webcasting for added surveillance

April 26, 2024 06:58 am | Updated 07:16 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Polling officials leave for their respective polling stations ahead of the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kochi, on April 25, 2024.

Polling officials leave for their respective polling stations ahead of the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kochi, on April 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Kerala will go to the polling booths at 7 a.m. today in the second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections. Mock polling is progressing in polling booths in Kerala ahead of the actual voting which will begin at 7 a.m.

The mock poll, meant to establish the operational efficiency of the electronic voting machines one last time, began at 6 a.m. in the presence of representatives of political parties. The State’s 2.77 crore-strong electors will begin casting their votes at 7 a.m. in 20 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Kerala Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Live

In all, 194 candidates in the fray this time. Polling across 25,231 booths will conclude at 6 p.m. Tight security arrangements are also in place to ensure incident-free polling with 742 booth termed vulnerable and 1161 as critical.

All booths in eight of Kerala’s 14 districts have been placed under webcasting for added surveillance. 66,303 security personnel, including personnel attached to 62 companies of central forces, have been deployed as part of the arrangements.

Kerala had recorded a turnout of 77.67% in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The State has 2,77,49,159 eligible voters. This includes 1,43,33,499 women, 1,34,15,293 men, and 367 transgender voters. As many as 5,34,394 voters are first-time voters in the 18-19 age group.

