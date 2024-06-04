GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha elections: victory of BJP in Thrissur to have ripple effect, says Suresh Gopi

Updated - June 04, 2024 10:31 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 10:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
BJP State president K. Surendran felicitates Suresh Gopi, the party’s lone winning candidate from Kerala in the Lok Sabha polls, at the party State headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

BJP State president K. Surendran felicitates Suresh Gopi, the party’s lone winning candidate from Kerala in the Lok Sabha polls, at the party State headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The ripples created by the thumping victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Thrissur will have a cascading effect on the Assembly constituencies and more than nineteen thousand wards and councils across the State, said actor-turned politician Suresh Gopi, who won the Thrissur constituency through a stellar performance. Speaking to the media in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, Mr. Gopi said his victory was the result of the secular votes polled in favour of his party.

Expressing happiness over the victory achieved by swimming against currents, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP Kerala unit for deposing their faith in him. “This inspired the people of Thrissur to reject all the charges levelled against me by the opposition and crown me at the end of the hustling. I will forever be indebted to them,” he said.

Dedicating his victory to Bhaskara Rao, K.G. Marar, P.P. Mukundan, and the families of martyrs of over eight hundred families who are in tears even today, he said he would work for Kerala as an MP from the State without any regional divide. He also said he would try to bring the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to the State. The people of the State would soon see where it would come up, he said in response to a question. 

He was also accorded a rousing reception at the Mararji Bhavan by the BJP State unit on Tuesday evening. The function was attended by Prakash Javadekar, the BJP Kerala Prabhari; BJP State president K. Surendran, candidates Rajeev Chandrasekhar, V. Muraleedharan, former Union Minister O. Rajagopal, senior leader P.K. Krishna Das, and others.

