Lok Sabha elections: Kerala with nail-biting photo finishes in Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal

For the better part of Tuesday, the Lok Sabha vote-counting day, the electoral fight in the Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal Parliamentary constituencies in southern Kerala had the nail-biting intensity of a high-stakes 20/20 Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket final.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the neck-to-neck race between Congress Working Committee (CWC) leader Shashi Tharoor, MP, and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar rendered the outcome too close to call for the better part of the edgy day.

Finally, Mr. Tharoor, a three-time MP, prevailed over his closest rival, Mr. Chandrasekhar, by a relatively low margin of 16,000 votes.

Mr. Tharoor’s halcyon days of 2019, when he defeated his nearest rival, a BJP leader, by nearly a lakh votes, seemed a distant memory and a covetable electoral statistic for posterity.

Nevertheless, he has indelibly carved himself into Kerala’s political history by being the only person to win the Thiruvananthapuram LS constituency for four consecutive terms.

Mr. Chandrasekhar could console himself with the thought that he had prevailed in the race for a few anxious hours, dented Mr. Tharoor’s victory margin significantly and raised the BJP’s vote share considerably in a parliamentary segment that had hewed to the UDF for four unbroken LS terms since 2009.

CPI’s Pannian Raveendran, who trailed to third place, could take comfort in the fact that he maintained LDF’s vote share, an estimated 25 per cent of the total votes polled.

A comparable race in the Attingal LS constituency had the LDF and UDF candidates and their supporters on edge for hours on end.

With BJP leader and Union Minister V. Muraleedharan, V. Joy of the CPI(M), and incumbent MP Adoor Prakash of the Congress in the fray, the battle for Attingal initially appeared three-pronged.

But as the enumeration of votes progressed at a digital pace, the race narrowed to two front-runners: Mr. Prakash and Mr. Joy.

As the day waned, the contest culminated in a photo finish, with Mr. Prakash prevailing over his closest rival, Mr. Joy, by a slim margin of 1,708 votes.

Mr. Muraleedharan enhanced the BJP’s footprint in the predominantly backward-class constituency by raking in more than 3 lakh votes.

In Kollam, actors M. Mukesh of the LDF and G. Krishnakumar of the BJP sought to harness their star power to catalyse their campaigns.

However, their respective electoral forays faltered in the face of the UDF leader and incumbent MP, N.K. Premachandran’s enduring popularity and public acceptance.

Moreover, Mr. Krishnakumar, who ended up in third place, garnered over 1.6 lakh votes, belying rival claims that Prime Minister Modi’s controversial tête-à-tête meal in the Parliament House with Mr. Premachandran had caused BJP votes to shift to the UDF leader.

In Pathanamthitta, former Chief Minister A.K. Antony’s son and BJP candidate, Anil K. Antony, widely written off by the LDF and UDF campaigns as a novice non-starter, proved his critics wrong and bolstered the BJP’s standing by raking in 2,34,000 votes, a face-saving development though he emerged third in the race.

Former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac’s bid to play giant killer by defeating incumbent MP Anto Antony of the Congress fell short by 66,000 votes.

In the final count, the UDF lived up to its legacy and reputation by defending its bastions in southern Kerala against considerable political odds, a Spartan election war chest, and organisational dysfunction exacerbated by frequent bouts of infighting.

