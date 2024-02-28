Lok Sabha elections | IUML announces its candidates in Kerala, T.N.

February 28, 2024 12:44 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) here on February 28 (Wednesday) announced its candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

While incumbent Lok Sabha member from Ponnani E.T. Mohammed Basheer will contest from Malappuram, M.P. Abdussamad Samadani, who now represents Malappuram, will contest from Ponnani.

Rumours had been rife about swapping of the Malappuram and Ponnani seats between Mr. Basheer and Mr. Samadani.

IUML State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal announced the candidates after a high-level party meeting here on Wednesday morning.

Ramanathapuram candidate

Mr. Thangal said that Nawas Kani will contest from Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu.

He said that the decision on the party’s Rajya Sabha seat would be taken later.

