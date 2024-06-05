Lok Sabha election: Youth Congress blames Thrissur DCC for Murali’s third position

The Youth Congress has come down heavily on the district leadership of the Congress for the party’s dismal show in the Thrissur constituency in the Lok Sabha election. The youth wing blamed the District Congress Committee (DCC) for the ‘alienation’ of the party from the people. United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate K. Muraleedharan bore the brunt of the people’s discontent, it alleged.

Addressing mediapersons here on Wednesday, Youth Congress general secretary A. A. Mohammed Hashim alleged that DCC president Jose Vallur and District Election Committee chairman T.N. Prathapan opened the door for the Sangh Parivar to enter Thrissur. Youth Congress general secretaries Ebimon Thomas, Kavya Ranjith, and Mohammed Sarooq too attended the media meet in front of the DCC office in Thrissur.

They sought the resignation of the DCC president, adding that they would send a letter explaining the situation to Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Deepa Dasmunsi.

“If Mr. Muraleedharan, considered as the ‘surgical striker’ of the Congress, had to face this fate, what would be the condition of ordinary Congress workers? The inefficiency of the leadership was visible in all the three constituencies in the district, including Alathur and Chalakudy,” Mr. Hashim said.

Posters appeared against Mr. Prathapan and Mr. Vallur on the walls of the DCC office, in the name of Congress supporters.

Earlier, expressing displeasure about the party’s move to transfer him from Vadakara to Thrissur, Mr. Muraleedharan said he would have won the election had he contested from Vadakara.

“I would not have been sad if the LDF had won the election in Thrissur. It seems Thrissur is not lucky for me. I do not blame anyone. But there were terrible undercurrents, which should be examined,” he said. He alleged that senior Congress leaders did not campaign for him in Thrissur. He also complained about the lack of coordination within the party.

Twists and turns

There were many twists and turns in the UDF camp before the election. Mr. Prathapan, sitting MP, was pitched as the candidate initially. Then the Congress, in a ‘strategic move’, replaced Mr. Prathapan with Mr. Muraleedharan. The move was seemingly necessitated by Mr. Muraleedharan’s sister Padmaja Venugopal shifting allegiance to the BJP ahead of the elections.

Mr. Muraleedharan never had a smooth political ride in Thrissur. He had suffered jolts twice. In the 1998 LS election, he was defeated by Communist Party of India’s V.V. Raghavan. In 2004, the former KPCC chief lost the byelection from the Wadakkanchery Assembly constituency in the district, when he was the Electricity Minister in the UDF Cabinet.

DCC president’s stance

Meanwhile, taking responsibility for the failure, Mr. Vallur admitted that the party organisational network was not efficient in the election campaign. He alleged that a deal between the CPI(M) and the BJP led to the failure of the Congress.