Lok Sabha election will be Waterloo of Pinarayi: Sudhakaran 

February 18, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Thrissur

The upcoming Lok Sabha election will be the Waterloo of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s political life, KPCC President K. Sudhakaran has said.

“Support for Mr. Vijayan within the CPI(M) has waned after the Karnataka High Court turning down a plea against the SFIO (Serious Fraud Investigation Office) probe into affairs of the Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, the firm owned by his daughter. This hints at the end of Pinarayi Vijayan era,” he noted while addressing media persons here on Sunday in connection with ‘Samaragni’, the Congress’ state-wide Yathra.

Soon after the Karnataka HC order, the LDF Government settled its dispute with Adani Group at Vizhinjam port. This is an example of a settlement between BJP and CPI(M). This agreement is seen in every sector. People in Kerala will give fitting reply for this, he said.

‘Janakeeya Charcha Sadass’ held in connection with Samaragni discussed issues including Karuvannur scam, corruption at Medical College; deaths following man-animal conflict; unemployment; and issues of tribal people and paddy farmers.