ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha byelection: expenditure observer reviews poll preparations

Published - October 27, 2024 07:55 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The election expenditure observer, Sitaram Meena, chaired a meeting with nodal officers at the Collectorate in Wayanad on Saturday (October 26) to evaluate preparations for the Lok Sabha byelection in the constituency.

Mr. Sitaram directed the nodal officers to ensure fair and impartial elections. He said that it was essential to confirm that political parties and candidates operate by the guidelines set forth by the Election Commission of India. Candidates are required to maintain accurate records of their expenditures and should be subject to scrutiny when necessary. The meeting included a review of the activities overseen by various nodal officers, who outlined the arrangements made for the Wayanad constituency election.

The observer emphasised the need to ensure that all necessary preparations are in place for the smooth conduct of the elections. Additionally, he instructed that adherence to the model code of conduct and Election Commission directives be strictly enforced.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US