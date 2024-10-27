GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha byelection: expenditure observer reviews poll preparations

Published - October 27, 2024 07:55 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The election expenditure observer, Sitaram Meena, chaired a meeting with nodal officers at the Collectorate in Wayanad on Saturday (October 26) to evaluate preparations for the Lok Sabha byelection in the constituency.

Mr. Sitaram directed the nodal officers to ensure fair and impartial elections. He said that it was essential to confirm that political parties and candidates operate by the guidelines set forth by the Election Commission of India. Candidates are required to maintain accurate records of their expenditures and should be subject to scrutiny when necessary. The meeting included a review of the activities overseen by various nodal officers, who outlined the arrangements made for the Wayanad constituency election.

The observer emphasised the need to ensure that all necessary preparations are in place for the smooth conduct of the elections. Additionally, he instructed that adherence to the model code of conduct and Election Commission directives be strictly enforced.

Published - October 27, 2024 07:55 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.