Lok Sabha byelection: expenditure observer reviews poll preparations

The election expenditure observer, Sitaram Meena, chaired a meeting with nodal officers at the Collectorate in Wayanad on Saturday (October 26) to evaluate preparations for the Lok Sabha byelection in the constituency.

Mr. Sitaram directed the nodal officers to ensure fair and impartial elections. He said that it was essential to confirm that political parties and candidates operate by the guidelines set forth by the Election Commission of India. Candidates are required to maintain accurate records of their expenditures and should be subject to scrutiny when necessary. The meeting included a review of the activities overseen by various nodal officers, who outlined the arrangements made for the Wayanad constituency election.

The observer emphasised the need to ensure that all necessary preparations are in place for the smooth conduct of the elections. Additionally, he instructed that adherence to the model code of conduct and Election Commission directives be strictly enforced.