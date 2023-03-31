Lok Ayukta verdict: BJP seeks Pinarayi’s resignation

March 31, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President K. Surendran has demanded Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation as one of the judges of the Lok Ayukta has held the State government guilty of nepotism and corruption with regard to the manner in which the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) was spent.

Mr. Surendran pointed out that while one judge has made it clear that the Chief Minister has committed a crime, the other judge has raised a mere technicality in dissent. Mr. Vijayan is exploiting a minor point of law to cling on to power, he said.

There is limited possibility that Mr. Vijayan can secure a favourable verdict in this case. He is already facing investigation in many cases and should resign if he has any vestige of moral integrity left in him, he said.

Mr. Surendran demanded that CPI(M) State Secretary M.V. Govindan and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury make the the party’s stand clear on this issue.

The High Court, it is hoped, will take cognisance of the fact that the public needs an explanation as to why a clear verdict has eluded this case of misuse of CMDRF despite the Lok Ayukta concluding all arguments as early as a year ago, he said.

He also criticised the government’s stand that the State will not pay its share of 25% for land acquisition for national highway development in the State. The Chief Minister has informed the Centre in writing that the State will not be paying its share. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had in Parliament requested the members from Kerala to confer with the State government about its stance, said Mr. Surendran.

He said that Kerala will be allocated the Vande Bharat train at the right time. He also asked if Mr. Vijayan has anything to say to the people about his promise that K-Rail will be a reality.