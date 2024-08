N. Anilkumar, former judge, Kerala High Court, will be sworn in as Lok Ayukta, Kerala, on August 21.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will administer the oath of office at a function to be held at Raj Bhavan at 11 a.m.

He had also served as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Ernakulam, and the Registrar General of the Kerala High Court before being appointed as a judge of the High Court.