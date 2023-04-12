Lok Ayukta rejects plea for revoking decision to send CMDRF nepotism case for Full Bench review

April 12, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Lok Ayukta on Wednesday rejected a petition seeking to revoke its recent decision to constitute a Full Bench to weigh the maintainability of the petition seeking a declaration disqualifying the Chief Minister and some of his Cabinet colleagues from holding public office in a high-profile nepotism complaint.

The petition concerns the alleged misuse of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to gratify the families of late political allies and aides during the period of the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

Lok Ayukta Justice Cyriac Joseph and Upa-Lok Ayukta Justice Harun-Ul-Rashid dismissed the application filed by R.S. Sasikumar, terming his complaint “absurd.”

They said there was no basis for Mr. Sasikumar’s grievance that the justices did not write separate orders explaining the “difference of opinion between us on the basic question” of whether the anti-corruption watchdog had the jurisdiction to investigate the lawfulness of a Cabinet decision.

The justices had merely conveyed the need for a broader examination of the point. The judges said there was no mandatory requirement that the Division Bench should record its varying opinion in separate orders while referring the matter to the full court.

Moreover, the justices found that the public servants’ named respondents were not served notices when the Lok Ayukta’s Full Bench admitted the case for investigation in 2019.

“The views expressed by the judges for admission of the case for investigation were only prima facie views subject to change after hearing the public servants concerned. They were not binding on the Lok Ayukta and the Upa-Lok Ayukta conducting the investigation,” they said.

The justices said that Lok Ayukta, in its 2019 order, had only stated that there was sufficient ground for admitting the petition for the sole purpose of investigation. The forum did not deem any respondent guilty.

“Hence, the prima facie views expressed by the members of the earlier Full Bench at the time of admission cannot restrict the powers of the Lok Ayukta and the Upa-Lok Ayukta to investigate per the provisions of the Lok Ayukta Act,” the justices said.

They also observed that the respondents could avail of the defences, despite the prima facie view of the earlier Full Bench that the petition was admissible. “Otherwise, there will be a natural justice violation,” the court said.

The justices also said the public servants were entitled to immunity or protection from investigations even if the Lok Ayukta’s Full Bench finds the complaint admissible.

“The issue of whether such immunity or protection is available can be raised and decided only after issuing notice to the public servants and hearing them,” they said.