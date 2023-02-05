ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Ayukta permits continuance of Kerala Tourism’s Miyawaki afforestation

February 05, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Petition alleges irregularities in the tender proceedings for the project

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Lok Ayukta, hearing a petition alleging irregularities in the tender proceedings for the Miyawaki model afforestation project undertaken by the Kerala Tourism, issued an interim order permitting the project to be continued.

A Bench of Lok Ayukta Cyriac Joseph and Upa Lok Ayukta issued the order recently while considering a petition filed by Kochi-based business consultant Jayakrishnan M. who alleged that the tender proceedings of Kerala Tourism for the afforestation project were not in order.

‘Saplings could die’

The counsel representing the consortium that has been entrusted with the project submitted a plea for permission to continue the work, failing which the saplings grown in the nurseries as part of the project could be destroyed. The Lok Ayukta ruled that the project implementation not be stayed and that the related activities be undertaken until further orders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The case has been posted for further hearing on March 9. The respondents in the case include former Tourism Department Secretary and current Principal Secretary of Social Justice department Rani George and former Kerala Tourism Director P. Bala Kiran.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US