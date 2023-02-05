Lok Ayukta permits continuance of Kerala Tourism’s Miyawaki afforestation

February 05, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Lok Ayukta, hearing a petition alleging irregularities in the tender proceedings for the Miyawaki model afforestation project undertaken by the Kerala Tourism, issued an interim order permitting the project to be continued.

A Bench of Lok Ayukta Cyriac Joseph and Upa Lok Ayukta issued the order recently while considering a petition filed by Kochi-based business consultant Jayakrishnan M. who alleged that the tender proceedings of Kerala Tourism for the afforestation project were not in order.

‘Saplings could die’

The counsel representing the consortium that has been entrusted with the project submitted a plea for permission to continue the work, failing which the saplings grown in the nurseries as part of the project could be destroyed. The Lok Ayukta ruled that the project implementation not be stayed and that the related activities be undertaken until further orders.

The case has been posted for further hearing on March 9. The respondents in the case include former Tourism Department Secretary and current Principal Secretary of Social Justice department Rani George and former Kerala Tourism Director P. Bala Kiran.