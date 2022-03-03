Lok Ayukta opens inquiry
Allegation of corruption in purchase of PPE kits
The Kerala Lok Ayukta has initiated a preliminary inquiry into the allegation of corruption in purchasing PPE kits at allegedly excessive and varied rates during the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Congress leader Veena S. Nair had filed the complaint. She has named the then Health Secretary, Managing Director, Kerala Medical Services Corporation, then Industries Secretary, among others, as respondents in the case.
The Lok Ayukta has issued notice to the respondents in the case.
