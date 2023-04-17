Lok Ayukta issues rejoinder to attempts to ‘malign’ anti-corruption watchdog

April 17, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Lok Ayukta on Monday issued a cutting rejoinder to what it deemed a deliberately misleading propaganda campaign to tar and feather the anti-corruption ombudsman in the public eye.

The forum inadvertently found itself at the centre of a political controversy after it constituted a full Bench to reconsider the maintainability of a nepotism complaint against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as head of the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

The petitioner, R.S. Sasikumar, sought a declaration disqualifying Mr. Vijayan from holding public office for allegedly “misusing” the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to “gratify” the families of two late political allies and an aide.

The press release mostly reiterated the court’s reason for referring the case to a full Bench for a broader examination of whether the Lok Ayukta possessed the powers to investigate a Cabinet decision’s lawfulness instead of immediately deciding on the petition’s merit.

Furthermore, the Lok Ayukta took strong exception to the media putting the ombudsman “on trial” for its informed judgment in the case.

The release said the Lok Ayukta Cyriac Joseph and Upa Lok Ayukta Harun-Ul-Rashid had attended Mr. Vijayan’s official Iftar party to maintain protocol.

It criticised those who saw a conflict of interest in the judges’ presence at the official event and then attempted to scandalise the watchdog by suggesting that their presence was a demonstrable legal impropriety.

The Lok Ayukta also denied using harsh references against the petitioner in the judgment. The press release said some quarters had cherry-picked certain words and used them in an out-of-context form to defame the court.

The decree pushed the Lok Ayukta into a vortex of swirling political insinuations amplified by the television commentariat.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan had termed the Lok Ayukta’s decision to desist from ruling on the petition’s merit by seeking to reexamine its maintainability at the penultimate phase of the case “strange”. He cast the judgment as a political reprieve for Mr. Vijayan.

In a statement, Mr. Sasikumar said the Lok Ayukta should articulate its learned position in its informed judgments and not in a press communique with no statutory value.