Kerala

Lok Ayukta has no jurisdiction to look into complaints against local body staff: Kerala High Court

Special Correspondent KOCHI July 28, 2022 18:01 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 18:01 IST

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has reiterated that the Lok Ayukta has no jurisdiction to entertain complaints against the secretary, other employees or officers working under the local self-government institutions (LSGIs) in view of the constitution of the Ombudsman for local self governments.

The Bench, while allowing a petition filed by the Thrissur Corporation Secretary against a Lok Ayukta order, observed that the Ombudsman for local self-government institutions had been constituted with effect from May 5, 2000.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The court added that as per Section 271 G of the Kerala Panchayati Raj Act, the Ombudsman was an authority constituted for conducting investigations and inquiries in respect of corruption, maladministration or irregularities by the local self-government institutions; by an employee or officer working under the LSGIs; by an employee or an officer working in an office or institution transferred to such LSGIs; or by the elected member of LSGIs, including its president or chairperson.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The court observed that the complaint against the Thrissur Corporation Secretary was clearly barred by the provisions of the Act. Therefore, the order by the Lok Ayukta was without jurisdiction and the same requires to be set aside.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...