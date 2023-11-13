Lok Ayukta finds complaint of misuse of CMDRF against previous LDF govt. not maintainable

November 13, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Lok Ayukta on Monday dismissed a headline-hogging nepotism complaint that the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government had misused the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to illegally gratify the next of kin of two late political allies and a deceased bodyguard of a departed ruling party leader.

The anti-corruption ombudsman found the complaint alleging favouritism and maladministration in the 2018 Cabinet decision “not maintainable”.

Nevertheless, the contours of a split opinion appeared to emerge, with Lok Ayukta Cyriac Joseph reportedly not agreeing with the views of Upa Lok Ayuktas Harun-Ul-Rashid and P. Babu Mathew Joseph.

The Upa Lok Ayukta justices contended that the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act contemplated investigation against only individual public servants. The Act did not contain any provision authorising the forum to investigate a collective body such as the Cabinet.

The three justices passed a unanimous decision, though their separate judgments differed starkly on how they weighed the plea.

Significantly, Justice Cyriac Joseph felt that the forum had the authority to investigate the “impugned” Cabinet decision, and it did not violate any law or the Constitution.

The Lok Ayukta’s decision to dismiss the petition on the question of maintainability instead of merit has opened the door for an appeal by the petitioner, R. Sasikumar.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) viewed the order as a political and legal victory. Nevertheless, the contentious ruling has raised the political temperature and laid the ground for another bout of bitter political sparring between the ruling front and the Opposition.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala fired the first salvo by alleging that politics and not jurisprudence informed the anti-corruption watchdog’s contentious decision.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the Opposition would help the complainant appeal the case in the High Court. He termed the order norm-breaking and said it would erode the public’s faith in the anti-corruption watchdog.

Earlier, the State government’s special attorney argued that the Chief Minister had the absolute authority to sanction financial assistance to any individual or organisation. He said Pinarayi Vijayan did not exercise power arbitrarily and placed the matter for Cabinet approval.

