Lok Ayukta considers plea against Education Minister

Chennithala's petition handed over to Special Attorney

The Kerala Lok Ayukta on Tuesday considered Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala’s petition accusing Higher Education Minister R. Bindu of overstepping her constitutional bounds by putting ‘pressure’ on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to illegally extend the tenure of the Kannur Vice Chancellor beyond the retirement age.

The court handed over a copy of the complaint to the Director General of Prosecution and Special Attorney, Lok Ayukta, K.M. Shaji.

It ordered Mr. Shaji to present himself before the forum on January 18 to assist the court.

Mr. Chennithala had accused Dr. Bindu of violating the autonomy of universities and indulging in "nepotism, corruption and maladministration" to insert the next of kin of CPI(M) functionaries into academic posts.

He alleged that Dr. Bindu had written to the Governor to disband the expert committee to select the next Kannur University Vice Chancellor.

Mr. Chennithala had earlier moved similar complaints against CPI(M) leader E. P. Jayarajan and LDF Independent and former Minister K. T. Jaleel with a measure of success.

Mr. Chennithala had also moved an right to information (RTI) application seeking copies of Ms. Bindu’s purported letter to Mr. Arif Mohammed Khan from the Raj Bhavan.