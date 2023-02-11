Lok adalat: 37,459 cases disposed of in petty case drive

February 11, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As many as 37,459 cases were disposed of during a petty case drive in magistrate courts in the district as part of a national Lok Adalat on Saturday.

An amount of ₹1.1 crore was realised as penalty in 16,759 cases. With the State government withdrawing 20,700 cases registered during COVID-19 for not wearing masks or maintaining physical distancing, these cases were disposed of and the accused acquitted on the applications of assistant public prosecutors. This is the first time that such a large number of cases have been disposed of together.

Special sittings were held in the 22 magistrate courts, including the Chief Judicial Magistrate court, to settle the cases.