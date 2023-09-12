HamberMenu
Lok Adalat: 21,570 cases disposed of

September 12, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 21,570 cases were disposed of at a National Lok Adalat organised by the District Legal Services Authority at various courts in the district recently.

A sum of ₹39.79 crore was ordered to be settled across various cases, DLSA chairman and District Judge P.V. Balakrishnan and DLSA secretary and Sub-judge S. Shamnad said.

As much as ₹38 lakh was recovered from nearly 200 under-valuation cases plaguing the Registration department.

On complaints by nationalised and private banks, it was decided to award ₹11.46 crore, and 472 complaints were disposed of.

As many as 434 Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal cases were settled, and ₹19.52 crore awarded.

Special sittings held in 20 magistrate courts in the district in connection with the adalat saw 20,443 cases disposed of. An amount of ₹1.03 crore was awarded as fine.

Numerous civil cases, ranging from property disputes to contractual disagreements, found swift resolution during the Lok Adalat proceedings that emphasised reconciliation and mediation.

The DLSA chairman, DLSA secretary, Taluk Legal Services Authority chairman K.P. Anilkumar, Chief Judicial Magistrate Shibu Daniel coordinated the adalat proceedings.

