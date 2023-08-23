HamberMenu
Logos invited for Enabling Kozhikode project

August 23, 2023 08:29 am | Updated 08:30 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Logos are invited for the Community Disability Management Centres (CDMC) under the ‘Enabling Kozhikode project’ that aims at making Kozhikode district differently abled-friendly. CDMCs that aim at identifying disabilities in advance and offer treatments accordingly include services such as psychotherapy, speech and language therapy, special education, and physiotherapy.

Entries shall be mailed to dcipclt@gmail.com before August 30. For details, visit the facebook profile of the District Collector. Selected logos will be duly rewarded, a press release said.

