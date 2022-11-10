Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh released the new logo and website of the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP) at a function here on Wednesday. The six-year project is being implemented across all urban local bodies in the State with the support of World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) with an aim at strengthening and enhancing solid waste management activities in cities with modern scientific solutions.
Logo, website of Kerala Solid Waste Management Project released
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.