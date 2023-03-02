Logo unveiled for marathon as part of Drug Free Kerala campaign

March 02, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Marking the countdown for the March 19 ‘Drug Free Kerala’ GTECH marathon in the city, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh on Thursday unveiled the logo of the high-profile event. Speaking on the occasion, he said it would impart momentum to the State government’s ongoing campaign against drugs.

Organised by Group of Technology Companies (GTECH), the industry body of IT companies in Kerala, the marathon seeks to create an increased public awareness about the prevalence of drug abuse in the State and its impact on youngsters.

“Drug abuse and substance abuse are a menace to society, devastating a significant number of people and their families across the world. Sadly, Kerala is also a victim of this huge public health concern,” Mr. Rajesh said.

The marathon would lend a big support to the campaign rolled out by the State government to make Kerala narcotics-free, he said. “I am happy to note that the IT community in Kerala is coming together to support this cause and make the ‘No to Drugs’ campaign a mass public movement,” he added.

Over 2,500 runners from all walks of life are expected to participate in three categories of runs – 3 km, 10 km and 21 km – on March 19.