January 24, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu released the logo of the Professional Students’ Summit 2023 (PSS 2023) on Tuesday. The logo was handed over to ASAP Kerala chairperson and managing director Usha Titus here.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event that will be held at Angamaly on February 11. Bharat Biotech chairman and managing director Krishna Ella will be chief guest. Over 2,000 students from across 300 professional colleges will participate in the summit.