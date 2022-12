Logo of MGU carnival, to be held at Maharaja’s College, released

December 06, 2022 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The logo release of the Mahatma Gandhi University Global Academic Carnival will be held at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, on Wednesday. Kochi Mayor M. Anil Kumar will release the logo. Filmmaker Kamal will carry out the formal announcement of the event, to be held in Kottayam in January 2023 . Maharaja’s College Principal V.S. Joy will preside over the function. MGU Pro-Vice-Chancellor C.T. Aravinda Kumar will deliver the keynote address. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

