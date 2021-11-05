Logo for CPI(M) meet released

The logo of the CPI(M) Kannur district conference, which will be held on December 10, 11, and 12 at Eripuram in Madayi as part of the 23rd Party Congress, was released on Friday. CPI(M) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan; member of the State committee P. Jayarajan; T.V. Rajesh, James Mathew, Member of Parliament V. Sivadasan; secretariat members T. K. Govindan Master, P. V. Gopinath, P. Purushothaman, T. I. Madhusoodanan, and the reception team of P. P. Damodaran, K. Padmanabhan, M.V. Rajeev attended function.

Mr. M.V. Jayarajan said that the logo designed by Rajesh Poonath, a native of Pappinisseri, was selected.

He said that various ancillary programmes were being organised as part of the conference. A farmers’ meeting would be held on November 9 at Chandappura, he said.

The conference would be inaugurated by Kisan Sabha All India secretary Hannan Mollah. The conference was being held in solidarity with the growing peasant struggle in the country, he said.