Logo design competition as part of World Soil Day

A logo design competition is being organised for high school students in Kollam district as part of World Soil Day. The best logo will be awarded a cash prize and a certificate. Interested students should submit their entries along with their name, address, parent’s phone number and certification from school authorities to the Assistant Director (Soil Survey), Mullathara Apartments, Jawahar Junction, Kollam 691 001. The last date for accepting applications is November 23. Contact 9496620291/ 0474 2767121 for more details.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.