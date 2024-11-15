ADVERTISEMENT

Logo design competition as part of World Soil Day

Published - November 15, 2024 07:27 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

A logo design competition is being organised for high school students in Kollam district as part of World Soil Day. The best logo will be awarded a cash prize and a certificate. Interested students should submit their entries along with their name, address, parent’s phone number and certification from school authorities to the Assistant Director (Soil Survey), Mullathara Apartments, Jawahar Junction, Kollam 691 001. The last date for accepting applications is November 23. Contact 9496620291/ 0474 2767121 for more details.

