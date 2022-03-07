Loco running staff denounce ‘continuous night shifts’

Crew allege violation of labour rules, safety norms

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

The loco running staff of Ernakulam depot participated in large numbers in a protest that was held at the Ernakulam Junction railway station on Monday, to denounce what they termed as rosters being readied which made them work continuously for three to four night shifts.

This was held as part of agitations organised in front of crew booking offices under Southern Railway, under the banner of All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA). The loco running staff were under tremendous pressure, since they were able to return home only after three to four night shifts. Even worse, they had to report back for duty in another 16 hours. This was a clear violation of labour rules, court orders and safety norms, speakers who addressed the protesting crew said.

A total of over 100 loco running staff participated in the agitation in Ernakulam, which will be intensified if the Railway did not make amends, since the safety of thousands of passengers was at stake, the association said in a press release.