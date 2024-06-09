Loco pilots’ stir may drag on; likely to strain crew management, put the onus on staff on duty

The stir launched by the loco pilots under the Southern Railway is likely to continue impacting the crew management and causing strain on the loco pilots on duty. Any formal or informal discussion on the stir will be held only after the new Railways minister takes charge at the Centre.

On the other hand, 412 loco pilots took their periodical rest of 30 hours after their daily travel rest of 16 hours, according to the office-bearers of the All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA), which spearheads the strike, while sources in the Thiruvananthapuram division said only 62 loco pilots availed of 46 hours of duty under the division.

Meanwhile, the Southern Railway issued a circular to the striking loco pilots stating that their strike takes a toll on the crew management system and that the Railway is forced to allow only essential leaves of employees due to the uncertainties of the availability of the crew for operating the train as per the link prepared earlier. According to sources, the stir has increased the work pressure on the loco pilots on duty due to the knock-on effect of the strike.

Call for raising rest hours

Among the various demands of the striking loco pilots is the call for 30 hours of periodic weekly rest after the daily travel rest of 16 hours. Even a normal labourer who completes his weekly work on Saturday resumes his work on Monday, availing around 16 hours of rest on the night of Saturday and a complete rest on Sunday. However, the loco pilots have been denied this, and they have to report for duty on Sunday itself if they end their weekly work on Saturday evening, said the striking loco pilots.

Their concerns

The loco pilots’ decision not to work more than 10 hours at a stretch has not been impacting train operations in Kerala, as their daily working hours are between six and seven hours, considering the fortnightly duty pattern followed by the Southern Railway. Only a marginal section of loco pilots who operate the freight trains will have to work beyond the stipulated time on rare occasions. The striking loco pilots also accused that fatigue caused by accumulated sleep debt, insufficient periodical rest, and continuous night duties were the major causes of recent rail accidents in the country.

Citing High Court

“They also alleged that the Regional Labour Commissioner, Karnataka High Court, and CAT had issued various judgments ordering that 30 hours of weekly rest should be given to the staff after a daily headquarters rest of 16 hours. But, not only denying this the weekly rest that we are supposed to get as per the rules, the railway management is trying to stop our agitation by taking punitive measures, said P. N. Soman, retired loco pilot and central working committee member of AILRSA. The railway officials here maintained that if there were any such judgments, they could have approached the court to initiate contempt proceedings. Moreover, the colleagues of the striking loco pilots were mainly inconvenienced due to their strike.