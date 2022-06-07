Loco pilots observe hunger stir
Loco pilots observed a day’s hunger stir at eight crew-booking points in Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad railway divisions on Monday, under the banner of All India Loco Running Staff Association, demanding among others a day’s rest per week and reinstating of special night duty allowance.
Their other demands include lessening of the night-duty time, readying of a scientific duty roster where loco pilots get adequate rest, and rest rooms for women employees.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.