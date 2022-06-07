Kerala

Loco pilots observe hunger stir

Loco pilots observed a day’s hunger stir at eight crew-booking points in Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad railway divisions on Monday, under the banner of All India Loco Running Staff Association, demanding among others a day’s rest per week and reinstating of special night duty allowance.

Their other demands include lessening of the night-duty time, readying of a scientific duty roster where loco pilots get adequate rest, and rest rooms for women employees.


