Loco pilots and railways on a warpath over working hours

Even as a section of loco pilots have called a strike on June 1 in protest against the increasing workload and stress, which is not in the greater interest of the safety of train operations, the data available with the Southern Railway revealed that the loco pilots in Kerala work for six to seven hours per day, including preparatory time given for them before signing in for duty and after signing off from the duty. For instance, the average fortnightly working hours of the loco pilots in the Thiruvananthapuram Railway division were around 71.70 hours in March 2024, while the working hours for the goods train were 74.90 hours.

Often their working hours would be less than six hours considering the preparatory time given to them, according to a senior railway source. A year ago, the average fortnight working hours were 73.08 hours for loco pilots operating passenger trains in April 2023. However, the railway officials admitted that goods train loco pilots often have to spend more time than loco pilots operating passenger trains, but not beyond the working hours mandated by the high power committee constituted by the Railway Board.

Speaking to The Hindu, U. Baburajan, general secretary, All India Loco Running Staff Association, said as part of the protest, loco running staff will not work for more than 10 hours at a stretch, more than two night duties at a stretch from June 1, and will return to the headquarters in 48 hours. The staff will also avail of 30 hours of periodical rest in addition to the daily rest of 16 hours. This will not severely impact the train services, but there will be some hiccups, like delays in train operations, he said.

On pointing out the working hours of loco pilots under the Thiruvananthapuram division, he said loco pilots in the Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad divisions are hardly given more than 10 hours of duty, while the goods train loco pilots often have to work beyond the allotted working hours due to holdups of trains en route and other technical reasons. The local pilots outside Kerala are often subjected to duty beyond 10 hours, said Mr. Baburajan.

However, railway officials clarified that the loco pilots have to work around 104 hours in a fortnight, as per law. The railways have plans to ensure around 95 working hours for loco pilots in a fortnight. This has created flutters among the loco pilots. Further, making optimum use of the workforce may lead to rationalisation in reporting vacancies in the future. To preempt this situation, a section of loco pilots have given a strike call, they clarified. Around 100 trains are operating to and from the State per day, for which approximately 450–500 loco pilots are required. Besides, there will always be a margin of 30% loco pilots for other purposes.