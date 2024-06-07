Loco pilot strike: Palakkad Railway division suspends one, serves notice on 40

Palakkad Railway Division has suspended one loco pilot and served chargesheets on 40 others following a strike by a section of loco pilots demanding more rest hours. A section of loco pilots under the banner of the All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) have been staying away from duty since June 1 demanding a periodic rest of 46 hours.

Divisional Railway Manager A.K. Chaturvedi said here on Friday that the Railways would be forced to initiate more stringent disciplinary action if the loco pilots continued their strike.

‘Disrupting system’

“Railway is an essential service and organisation of national importance. The divisional administration shall take every possible action to control such unlawful activities by a fraction of loco pilots of Palakkad division from disrupting the system and train services in Kerala,” said Mr. Chaturvedi.

Although no Express, Mail and Passenger train was affected by the strike, the movement of some goods trains was hit. More trains are likely to be affected if the strike continues.

At present, loco pilots in Palakkad division are being given a 30-hour periodic rest as per the Railway Board guidelines. Those on strike are demanding that this periodic rest be increased to 46 hours.

Mr. Chaturvedi said that the average working time of loco staff in his division was 74 hours a fortnight against a stipulated 104 hours in Mail/Express trains. In Passenger, it is 70.6 hours and in Goods 80.7 hours.

According to Divisional Electrical Engineer (Operations) Anoop V., no loco staff in Palakkad division works beyond 10 hours a day. He said the Railways would take insubordination very seriously and act accordingly.

Mr. Chaturvedi said that the demands raised by the striking loco staff were unlawful and against the approved policies on rest and working rules of the running staff. The AILRSA is not recognised by the Railways, he said.

“This unrecognised union has a history of paralyzing train services in Kerala,” he said. Until Thursday, 47 out of the 240 loco pilots had stayed away from duty.

