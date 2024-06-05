Loco pilot stir takes a toll on railway crew links

Though the strike launched by loco pilots under the Southern Railway from June 1 has not caused any major inconvenience to passengers in Kerala so far, the Railways is finding it difficult to maintain the crew links without upsetting the schedule of trains and ensuring optimum utilization of crews. The strike has already disrupted crew links and if it continues, the strike will lead to detention of trains, according to sources in the Railways.

In the latest incident on June 2, the nominated crew in charge of a premium train service did not turn up for duty as part of the protest strike. However, swift action on the part of Railways in arranging replacement crew ensured that the train leaving the Thiruvananthapuram Central station departed on time. However, the strike started to take a toll on the crew links under the division.

According to loco pilots their demand is that train running staff will not work for more than 10 hours at a stretch, not work more than two night duties, and avail 30 hours of periodical rest in addition to the daily rest of the 16 hours, taking the total rest time in a week to 46 hours.

As part of the strike, the pilots, violating the railway rules, started to avail 46 hours rest, against permitted periodic rests in the crew link ranging from 30 to 43 hours, 4 times in 30 days, causing a big strain on the computerised crew links. According to railway sources, the loco pilots in Indian Railways have a defined system of working, same across all divisions. In Thiruvananthapuram Division the average working hours of a loco pilot is around 5 hours. If preparation time before and after starting a train are included, the working hours are about 6 hours.

Trains are to be run everyday and nominated crew has to take charge at the decided time and the weekly rest to all crew cannot be given on one given day of the week. At present rest periods, ranging 30 to 43 hours are provided for Thiruvananthapuram division. No crew is working for 365 days in a year. Adequate rest periods are inbuilt in the links, and duties are managed through a computerized Crew Management System. The system ensures that there is no case of working more that 10 hours. A few stray cases in freight trains are known to have occurred. However they are less than 5 % for 2023-2024, the railways said.

Further, the trains have to be run in the night. The computerized system and agreed crew link ensure that no loco pilot in Thiruvananthapuram division works more than two consecutive nights for all express and passenger trains. However, the striking pilots consider their day duty as night duty if their working hours overshoot at least 5 minutes to the designated night hours between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. in case of any delay in the operation of trains, said a senior railway official.

Considering the high number of special trains operated by the Thiruvananthapuram division to meet the increased demand for passenger services as well as more number of freight trains, the strike will soon begin to take a toll on the punctuality of the trains running under the division, said the source.

