Lockdown violators forced to do squats

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned Kannur district police for having made passers-by perform forced squats as a punishment for gathering publicly during lockdown hours.

Mr. Vijayan said the incident went against the grain of Kerala’s culture. The event was a blot on the reputation of the force. It had lowered the esteem of the vast majority of law enforcers who have risked their own health and toiled under harsh conditions to help society outpace the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Minister said he had sought a report from State Police Chief Loknath Behera and hinted that he might take action against the District Police Chief, Kannur, Yatish Chandra. A widely circulated WhatsApp video showed Mr. Chandra administering corporal punishment to a group of three persons in front of a half-open convenience store at Azheekal.

A preliminary inquiry had revealed that an officer had shot the video at the instance of Mr. Chandra and disseminated it later through the social media. The incident had caused a public outcry. Scores of people took to social media to express their disapproval. Many said the police had targeted ordinary people already distressed by the loss of livelihood. The police also earned the wrath of human right activists.

They accused Mr. Chandra of having used third-degree measures against the vulnerable citizens by forcing them to strike painful stress positions in the sun repeatedly. Mr. Chandra told reporters in Kannur that he had acted in public interest. The police had found it difficult to restrict gatherings in rural localities. He thought a token punishment aired on social media would act as a social deterrent and keep people indoors.