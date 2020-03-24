Lockdown strictly enforced in Kollam

The Statewide lockdown was strictly enforced in Kollam with the district administration checking all private vehicles to ensure that they were travelling for a valid reason.

A total of 70 cases were registered in the district against persons who unnecessarily violated the clampdown implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All shops apart from those selling essential commodities were asked to down their shutters and strict warning was issued to merchants who hiked the price. Kollam Collector B. Abdul Nasar and District Police Chief T. Narayanan stopped many vehicles at Chinnakada, instructing many of them to return home and counselling them about the importance of not taking unnecessary trips.

Only those who were out on emergencies were allowed to pass. Some grocery stores at Chamakada market had hiked the prices overnight and the Collector inspected some stores and supermarkets, comparing the bills of last two days.

“Strict action will be taken against those who hike prices or hoard supplies. We are passing through a very critical phase. Though Kollam has no COVID-19 cases, we will remain in high alert,” he added. City Police carried out a route march around 5 p.m. at Chinnakkada.