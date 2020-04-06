Lockdown offers boost saleof BS-IV compliant vehicles

The lockdown in the country has come as a blessing in disguise for automobile dealers to dispose of their BS-IV compliant vehicles in the inventory by March 31 by offering tempting discounts and offers. The hurdles in registration, inability to deliver and lack of mobility of motorists and Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) personnel did not prevent the motorists in opting for the tempting offers given by dealers to sell off the BS-IV compliant three- and four-wheelers and motorcycles.

On March 31, the MVD got ₹5.3 crore through the online registration of BS-IV vehicles and the demand for registration on the last day of the financial year came as a big surprise. “Mostly, it was four-wheelers and motorcyclists. The MVD personnel had to work from home late into the night to complete the registration formalities. Without inspection of the vehicles, permanent registration was granted,” Joint Transport Commissioner Rajeev Puthalath told The Hindu.

Norms relaxed

Sensing the demand for BS-IV compliant vehicles and enthusiasm of the dealers when the exchequer was in need of funds, the government relaxed orders for the mandatory inspection of vehicles and granting permanent registration. Normally, new vehicles have to be produced for cross-checking the make, chassis and engine number before registration. Since March 25, the MVD got ₹10,16,43,507 through registration of 6,761 vehicles in the State. “Mostly, it is the BS-IV compliant vehicles that were registered as the showrooms are all closed. Registration numbers had also been issued,” he said. The owners of these vehicles, except transport vehicles like taxies, need not have to produce them before the MVD again. The RC book will be forwarded once postal services resumed. But, they will have to wait till the lockdown ends to take delivery of the vehicle.

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran has lauded the personnel and the Safe Kerala Enforcement officials for exemplary online work and ensuring funds flow to the exchequer. The Supreme Court has given 10 days after the end of the lockdown to liquidate 10% of the unsold stock of BS-IV compliant vehicles with the dealers.