Kerala

Lockdown no bar for creativity

Paris Laxmi in a still from her choreography on COVID-19.

Paris Laxmi in a still from her choreography on COVID-19.  

Bharatanatyam dancer Paris Laxmi joins hands with people from different places for a dance piece on COVID-19

A Tamil song written by a poet in Chennai, composed by a musician in Malaysia, and sang by a Carnatic vocalist based at Kochi has found beautiful expression in dance through a Frenchwoman living in the central Kerala town of Vaikom.

The song about man’s fight against COVID-19 was released by actor Mohanlal on his Faceook page on Monday. Watching the superbly choreographed and executed piece of dance by Paris Laxmi, a Bharatantyam dancer and actress who has made Kerala her home, one would hardly think that the whole thing was put together during the lockdown.

Not that Kalaiselvi Puliyur Kesikan imagined that somebody would turn her song – Odi poyidu coronave – into a dance. Neither did Bhagyalakshmi Guruvayur when she recorded the song on her phone and posted on it her Facebook page, though she accompanies leading classical dancers as a singer.

Laxmi is one of those dancers Bhagyalakshmi often sings for. “I have been thinking of choreographing a piece on the theme of this pandemic for a while and then I came across this song from Bhagyalakshmi,” Laxmi told The Hindu. “I straight-away felt this song can be just right for me.”

As Bagyalakshmi had recorded the song without any music, Laxmi got the orchestra added by Vinod Chandra, who also plays the flute. During the lockdown, getting a new costume made was well-nigh impossible, so she delved deep into her wardrobe for the two characters she wanted to play.

“I had this old, orange blouse, which I paired with a Kerala sari for the role of the woman and I chose a black sari to portray the virus,” she says. “I got Umesh P. Nair to shoot the film. It was shot at my home.”

The video opens with the virus entering the body and ends with the visuals of Laxmi dancing away happily in the hope of brighter days. Her skills as a dancer and actress – she is still remembered for her cameo in the 2014 Malayalam blockbuster Bangalore Days -- along with a pleasing screen presence, make the video a most enjoyable watch.

It has elicited positive feedback. “I was happy to find it was liked by actor Mohanlal and dancer Rachana Narayanakutty and many others,” she says.

Bhagyalakshmi loved it. “I don't think anyone could have done a better job,” she says. “When my aunt, Guruvayur Usha Dorai tuned the song and sent it to me, I didn't think that Laxmi would be giving it such a lovely interpretation through dance. The song was based on a concept suggested by Thanesh Balakrishnan to my aunt.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 6:10:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/lockdown-no-bar-for-creativity/article31575027.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY