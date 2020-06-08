Lockdown: mosques in Kerala to remain closed

Malappuram

08 June 2020 00:12 IST

All major mosques across the State will continue to remain closed for a few more weeks in spite of the government allowing them to reopen conditionally from Monday.

Most Muslim organisations in the State decided not to open mosques in towns and cities where people from different places visit. They find it difficult for mosques in towns to abide by the conditions stipulated by the government.

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama leaders Sayed Mohammed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal and K. Alikutty Musliar said that mosques would be reopened only in accordance with government conditions. Although mosques in towns will remain closed, small mosques in villages are likely to open. However, it is uncertain how village mosques would conduct Juma mass prayers by maintaining COVID-19 norms.

The conditions include disinfecting mosques, maintaining a register for visitors, restricting the number of persons for a group prayer to 100 with physical distancing and wearing masks, disallowing people above 65 years of age, using sanitisers and bringing personal prayer rugs and Quran from homes, and ensuring that the ablutions are done from home.

Interestingly, over 60% of those who regularly attend prayers in mosques are above 65 years of age. Most people who take care of the affairs and lead prayers in mosques are also above 65. None of them, including the Samastha leaders who demanded reopening of mosques, can attend mosques.

All India Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar called upon people to exercise extreme vigil now as COVID-19 infection rate was reaching an explosive level.

The Kerala Muslim Jamaat has decided not to re-open its mosques in towns. The Madin Grand Masjid at Melmuri near here, one of the largest mosques in the district, will continue to remain closed. Madin Chairman Sayed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari said it was a wrong time to reopen mosques.

The Jamat-e-Islami and Mujahid groups too have decided not to reopen their mosques in view of the COVID-19 situation. Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen leader Husain Madavoor, who leads Juma at Mohiyuddin Masjid at Palayam, Kozhikode, said that opening mosques now would be suicidal. He said all major Mujahid masjids would remain closed.

“Mosques should be opened only when people start leading a normal life. That means, when we are ready to reopen our schools and colleges, we can consider opening our masjids. People’s health is a matter of utmost priority,” said Mr. Madavoor.

Shrines in Malabar such as Mamburam Makham, Puthanpalli Makham, Veliyankode Makham, CM Valiyullahi Makham, Varakkal Makham, Idiyangara Makham, Ponnani Makham, Chaliyam Makham and Manjakkulam Makham will also continue to remain closed.