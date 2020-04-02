Lockdown keeps Class 12 CBSE students on tenterhooks

While Class 10 students are heaving a sigh of relief following a decision of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) not to conduct any remaining examinations for them in the wake of the COVID-19 situation in the country, uncertainty continues for those appearing for the Class 12 board examinations.

The CBSE has decided to conduct papers in 12 key subjects for them. These include papers across all streams. However, no dates have been announced for the rescheduled examinations.

A Class 12 Kendriya Vidyalaya Commerce student who has one paper remaining – Business Studies – says she would have been glad if examinations in all subjects had got over so that she could focus on the entrance examinations for the Integrated Programme in Management or Christ University, Bengaluru.

However, she is glad that she has fewer subjects than her friends who had chosen Hindi or Information Practice and would require to appear for those too along with Business Studies.

“Now, no one can complain that they did not get enough time to study,” she says.

She had enrolled for coaching for the entrance examinations. The classes are held online till noon, and they can go over what has been taught later in the day.

Students are hoping that with the board examinations getting extended, the results too would, and hopefully entrance examinations too.

They say that it is natural for students to take it easy as their holidays began early and all are homebound, but it is important not to lose touch completely. Many, they say, have returned to their study schedules after not opening their books in the initial days after the exams were put on hold.

They expect the examinations to be held in first week of May and starting revision now would give them enough time to prepare well for the remaining papers.

A student who has to appear both for Information Practice and Business Studies papers says she is not unduly worried as she needs to only revise what she has studied earlier. Keen on pursuing B.Com. in colleges under the University of Kerala, she has not applied for entrance examinations and so is not worried.

Classes in the university do not start very early either, she says. However, the fact that two more papers remain does put a damper on the mood. “Friends who have finished all their papers, such as those who have opted for Bio-Maths, are enjoying themselves. When we feel like having a blast, thoughts of the remaining exams do intrude.”

A school Principal says even if the situation in Kerala improves, it would be difficult to predict how things would be in other States. As the CBSE examinations are a national examination, it would be difficult to predict anything at this stage, and they would need to wait and watch.