Lockdown in Pattambi, Nellaya

The district administration on Monday imposed stringent measures in Pattambi taluk and Nellaya panchayat in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the area. The lockdown would be reviewed after two weeks, said District Collector D. Balamurali.

People in the area are banned from going out or gathering. There will be night curfew in Pattambi from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. No shops and industries will open, except those selling essential goods, medicines and milk.

Banks may function with less than 50% staff. Services such as hospitals, laboratories, ambulance, Kerala State Electricity Board, Kerala Water Authority and bank ATMs will be exempted from restrictions. There will be restrictions on government offices too.

No public transport

There will be no public transport, but long-distance vehicles may pass through Pattambi without stopping there. Autorickshaws and taxis will be allowed only for emergencies.

Elderly people, children and pregnant women have been banned from leaving their homes except for hospital emergencies. Marriages fixed in advance may be held with maximum 25 guests. Funeral homes cannot have more than 10 persons.

Those violating the lockdown will be punished under Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, and Section 4 (2) of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020.

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes A.K. Balan said the lockdown would be extended to adjoining panchayats on the basis of the results of rapid antigen tests to be held in the coming days. The concerted services of police, fire force and Health Department will be used to check the virus cluster transmission in Pattambi.

The Minister said there were fears of the virus cluster taking the proportions of community transmission. “We will increase the number of rapid tests in the coming days,” he said.

Mr. Balan said 47 centres were identified for rapid tests. Among them are fish and vegetable markets, SC and ST residential colonies and bus stands. “Those with minor symptoms should alert the authorities,” he said.

First-line treatment centres (FLTCs) would be considered at the rapid test centres, he said.