Lockdown in coastal areas till August 16

The district administration has decided to continue total lockdown in the coastal area until August 16 midnight.
In the order issued by the District Disaster Management Authority, District Collector Navjot Khosa pointed out that the continuation of the existing curbs was necessary in view of the community spread of COVID-19 from Edava in north to Pozhiyoor in south.
The coastal region has been divided into three zones, viz., from Edava to Perumathura, Perumathura to Vizhinjam and from Vizhinjam to Pozhiyoor.
The Thiruvananthapuram district authorities have permitted fishing and allied activities from August 10 onwards in Vizhinjam harbour only.
To be reviewed
The relaxation will be reviewed after a week, the oreder said
The order said all scheduled banks have been permitted to function on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays with usual working hours with 50% staff.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath