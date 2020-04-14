Lockdown has not hit demand for liquor: Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the lockdown had not doused the demand or appetite for liquor.
The State was concerned that bootleggers had stepped into the void caused by the closure of bars and liquor shops.
Bootleggers operated well beyond the pale of the police and the Excise Department. The State had upped its vigilance.
He said the State would provide food and accommodation to Lakshadweep islanders stranded on the mainland due to the cancellation of ships.
For betel farmers
The government would give betel farmers a day’s exemption to tend to their crops.
Mr. Vijayan said community kitchen and voluntary services were not venues for political competition or one-upmanship. The State had to stand as one in the time of the national adversity.
Law enforcers booked 96 traders for short-selling provisions and overcharging buyers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.