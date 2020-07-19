Lockdown extended till July 28

The lockdown in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation region has been extended up to the midnight of July 28, given the COVID-19 scenario in the State capital.

The order issued by District Collector Navjot Khosa on Sunday is applicable to the Corporation wards which are outside the Critical Containment Zones declared in the coastal areas.

Following a spike in COVID-19 cases, the district administration had issued orders on July 12 declaring a lockdown in the Corporation area from July 13 for seven days, a period which ended on Sunday.

All restrictions and relaxations mentioned in the July 12 order will continue to be in force.

The following activities have been additionally allowed:

The Accountant General's Office, Thiruvananthapuram, can function with 30% staff. Food processing, medical and allied manufacturing units within KINFRA Park can function.

The district administration has also allowed the construction of buildings where the workers are staying in camps within the premises. However, no movement outside the sites will be allowed.

The coastal wards of the Corporation are already listed among the Critical Containment Zones as part of the heightened vigil in the coast.