Lockdown deals a blow to cement dealers

The lockdown has hit the cement dealers hard with lakhs of cement bags facing damage in godowns across the State.

Cement companies offer a shelf life of three months for their product, but experts say that cement will lose up to 20% strength after one month.

Cement dealers have called for an immediate government intervention to save the industry from an impending collapse.

Relaxation

Although the government offered a lockdown relaxation for dealers of building materials, including cement, the district administrations in Malappuram and Kozhikode have hardened their stand as the districts continue to be in the COVID-19 Red zone.

But in Kannur and Kasaragod, where COVID-19 hit harder than other districts, the administrations have permitted the cement dealers to clear their stocks.

“We are trying to convince Malappuram and Kozhikode Collectors of the situation, seeking their help to tide over the crisis,” said Sirajudheen Ellathodi, general secretary of the Kerala State Cement Dealers Welfare Association.

Even when the lockdown had crippled the struggling industry by stopping the fund flow and inflicting huge financial liability on dealers, the companies increased the price of cement up to ₹50 a bag.

“The price hike came into effect on Wednesday. It is against the agreement made last year between the companies and the government that no further price increase would be made without the permission of the government,” said Mr. Sirajudheen.

Those who bought cement for ₹375 a bag before the lockdown will have to pay ₹425 when they resume their work after the lockdown. “This steep price hike during the lockdown is definitely going to serve a huge blow to the people,” said Mr. Sirajudheen.

As the companies refused to take back the cement stocks that lay in godowns during the lockdown, several dealers had dared to clear their stocks.

Cases

Nearly three dozen cases were registered across the State against cement dealers for violating the restrictions. As many as nine dealers were booked in Malappuram district; and one of them was fined ₹25,000.

Apart from the financial loss, damaged cement can cause environmental threats also. “That’s why we want the government to intervene,” said Mr. Sirajudheen.