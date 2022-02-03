Lockdown curbs not to affect SSC exam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

03 February 2022 20:20 IST

Candidates set to appear for the examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on February 6 will not be affected by the lockdown-like curbs being observed in the State on Sundays, the government has said.

The General Administration department directed the State Police Chief to adopt necessary steps to ensure the unhindered passage of aspirants and examiners who would be appearing for the examination for recruitment to various ministries and departments of the Central government.

The Tier-III (descriptive) paper of the Combined Graduate Level Examination has been scheduled to be held in centres across Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Thrissur and Kozhikode from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday. Candidates will have to produce their e-admit card and hall ticket, while employees engaged for examination supervision must carry the identification documents provided by their office or college.