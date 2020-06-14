Kerala

Lockdown: 5,522 cases registered so far

4,375 vehicles, mostly two-wheelers, seized during the months of April and May

The City police registered 5,522 cases since the clamping of lockdown.

As many as 4,375 vehicles, mostly two-wheelers, were seized in April and May. While 3,725 people were booked under provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020 in April when the restrictions were at its peak, another 1,797 people were charged in May. Cases against 7,778 people have been registered for not wearing masks.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 14, 2020 10:29:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/lockdown-5522-cases-registered-so-far/article31828197.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY