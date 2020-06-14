Lockdown: 5,522 cases registered so far

The City police registered 5,522 cases since the clamping of lockdown.
As many as 4,375 vehicles, mostly two-wheelers, were seized in April and May. While 3,725 people were booked under provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020 in April when the restrictions were at its peak, another 1,797 people were charged in May. Cases against 7,778 people have been registered for not wearing masks.
