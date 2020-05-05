‘Lock the house’ for stricter home quarantine in Kannur

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has come up with ‘Lock the house’ method in Kannur for stricter implementation of home quarantine norms for Keralites returning from other States and abroad.

The decision was taken at a meeting held on Tuesday by District Collector T.V. Subhash, who is also chairman of the DDMA.

While those stranded in other States have begun returning since Monday, those from abroad are expected to arrive from May 7 onwards. The DDMA decided that they would be admitted to the State after proper checks at entry points. Those with COVID-19 symptoms will be sent directly to hospitals and others will be directed to be in home quarantine. Those who cannot be quarantined in homes will be provided quarantine facilities in government-run COVID-19 care centres.

A sticker with the message ‘This house is under the protection of the district administration’ will be affixed on houses where people are in home quarantine. The ‘Lock the house’ method aims to discourage unwanted visitors and to prevent those in quarantine from leaving the house. There would also be checks to ensure that quarantine conditions and Health Department’s instructions are complied with, said the Collector.

Mr. Subhash said the district would implement a two-tier surveillance system led by Janatha Samithis and the police.

Those who violate quarantine conditions would be transferred to COVID-19 care centres, he said. District panchayat president K.V. Sumesh, District Police Chief Yathish Chandra, Sub Collectors Asif K. Yousuf, S. Ilakia and Assistant Collector Harris Rasheed and others attended the meeting.