Locals stage protest against ‘godman’, accuse him of practising black magic

Local residents on Friday staged a protest against a local ‘godman’ at Kayanna here, alleging that he was practising black magic.

The protesters allegedly smashed the windshields of two vehicles parked near his house, besides manhandling a few visitors who went for “worship” from Chorode and Purakkatteri areas.

The Perambra police said they had registered a case against two persons who were accused of damaging vehicles and manhandling visitors. They added that the allegations against the ‘godman’ would be probed on the basis of fresh complaints.

A police officer who visited the spot on Saturday said the ‘godman’ who had set up a temple near his house was involved in a case registered by the Kakkur police a few months ago under the Juvenile Justice Act. “He was accused of prompting a woman to abandon her 13-year-old son and live with him,” he said.